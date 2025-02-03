Resistance to mining grows in El Salvador as environmentalists’ face persecution

Update on El Salvador

by CISPES

First published January 31, 2025

Despite a unanimous October ruling in their favor, five anti-mining activists from the community of Santa Marta will be back on trial on February 3. The retrial sets a dangerous precedent, allowing the Attorney General to move a case to a different jurisdiction through an appeal in search of a guilty verdict. It also comes amidst growing resistance to a December law opening the country to metals mining which reverses a historic national ban on mining passed in 2017.

At a January 8 press conference, supporters of the Santa Marta 5, as well as leaders of the anti-mining struggle throughout the country, denounced increased harassment and suspicious activity related to mining in the districts of Santa Marta and nearby San Isidro. Since the January 2023 arrests, the organizations have maintained that the trial against the Santa Marta 5 is related to the reactivation of mining. “We have been saying that this case is intended to weaken or eliminate opposition to mining in Cabañas, which has proven to be true with the approval of the new law,” said the University of Central America’s Andrés McKinley.

“The mask is off,” said Vidalina Morales, president of the Santa Marta Social and Economic Development Association (ADES), who have been warning about the government’s intent to overturn the mining ban for years.

Morales warned that unknown vehicles have begun entering the community, which is close to a former mining operation. “Our peace of mind as residents of Santa Marta is constantly being threatened by the presence of people from outside our community interrupting our privacy.

At night there is a lot of activity in our community and we want to denounce this publicly because we [also] experienced this situation prior to the capture of our comrades.”

The increased activity in the community, according to Morales, has stoked fears that there could be additional criminalization of activists, which could take the shape of additional members of the community being added to the February trial. Other Santa Marta residents report that the Attorney General’s office is building a case against up to 40 additional Santa Marta community members, including Vidalina Morales.

According to ADES spokesperson Alfredo Leiva, members of the San Isidro community have reported an increased military presence in the areas previously identified by mining interests. “They are sending us the message that it is no longer the companies that are going to protect these areas, but the state, through the army… So the message to the communities is that there may be more repression– not only through judicial processes but also through direct [violent] acts.”

The new mining law requires the Salvadoran state to operate any new mines (likely through public-private partnerships, which are permitted under the law), opening the door to further direct confrontation between communities defending their lands and a law enforcement apparatus that has seen its budget and personnel balloon under Nayib Bukele’s government. A State of Exception that eliminates civil liberties and further empowers the police and military has also been in place since March 2022. The State of Exception has been repeatedly used to militarize organized communities, including Santa Marta, and led to the detention of Morales’s son in 2023.

Speaking at a January 15 press conference, ADES member Peter Nataren denounced the role of the United States in supplying equipment to the Salvadoran Armed Forces. “We, as a community, have privately asked U.S. authorities on multiple occasions to please stop equipping the Salvadoran military, for example, with helicopters and drones. At this point, our only option is to make that public because we know this has now become an issue of communities defending their land on one side and the military on the other.”

“People are not going to let their land be taken away or their water polluted. So that is going to lead to violence and the current U.S. ambassador has been equipping the Salvadoran army, which he has been doing since he arrived,” Nataren continued.

Nataren explained that U.S. mining companies Titan Resources Limited and Thorium Energy Alliance signed an agreement with the Salvadoran government. He called on U.S. organizations to pursue the details of the agreement under U.S. law, as it has been classified as confidential for five years in El Salvador.

Resistance to the Mining Law Grows

Following the initial wave of protests against the mining law in December, Salvadorans have taken to the streets in greater numbers to show their opposition to the measure. A January 12 march, convened by the Popular Rebellion and Resistance Bloc (BRP) in commemoration of the 1992 Peace Accords, highlighted the member-organizations’ opposition to the mining law. The march drew thousands of participants and ended with an impromptu rally at the steps of the National Library.

On January 19, thousands more attended a rally, also held at the National Library, convened by a new group of young Salvadorans called the Voice of the Future Movement. While the crowd was largely made up of young people, including students from the University of El Salvador, a January 22 survey by the Francisco Gavidia University revealed that only 23.5% of all Salvadorans support the new mining law.

Rally organizers, along with the Catholic Church and student organizations have been circulating a petition of Salvadorans who oppose the mining law, which has already gathered tens of thousands of signatures. The Catholic Church, as well as leaders in the Episcopal, Lutheran, and Baptist Churches, have been outspoken against mining, with San Salvador Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas calling it “a life or death situation.”

According to Alfredo Leiva, in the absence of a law prohibiting metals mining, the only option left is for communities to band together. “In such a small, densely populated, and deforested country, mining is akin to suicide. Therefore, if we want to continue living in this country, we need to organize ourselves creatively because the legal instrument that we had to prohibit mining no longer exists.”